Opinion >  Letters

Asche, Flint are best candidates for library board

Amy Flint and Jeanine Asche are by far the best candidates running for East Bonner County Library board. Jeanine is a trained librarian with 40 years of library experience and years of experience on the library board. She is fiscally responsible and cares deeply about all of the library patrons and staff. Amy has lived in Idaho for 30 years and also has experience in libraries and the board. She believes strongly in collaboration, working with others and in-depth consideration of the many issues that libraries deal with.

Their challengers are single-issue candidates and know little or nothing about libraries. The pandemic and the masks will someday go away, but the library will always need a knowledgeable board that respects the safety of its patrons and staff. Please ensure that the library has retains board and vote for Jeanine Asche and Amy Flint on May 18.

Susan Bates-Harbuck

Sandpoint

 

