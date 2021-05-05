Why object to ‘Mockingbird’?

Thanks to Shawn Vestal for his April 28 column, “Idaho ‘Mockingbird’ flap makes mockery of lawmaking.”

He has shown the true reason Idaho Rep. Heather Scott and her substitute-teacher source object to the book. Obviously they have not read the book and do not care to understand its message.

The true reason they object to this book and “writings from third-world experiences that are completely unheard of, but they are non-white race” is their gross insecurity which screams White supremacist. Shame on them.

Consuelo Larrabee

Spokane