Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

The South and the 2nd

So, the Supreme Court is going to take on the Second Amendment (“The Supreme Court hangs a pistol on the wall,” Ruth Marcus, April 29).

I would hope they rule in the context of the times it was written. Here are a few factoids about slavery days: a) Texas fought Spain and came into the Union because Spain had outlawed slavery; b) Women of the South had almost no rights except the right to personally own slaves; c) The U.S. was the only country where the children of slaves also became slaves; d) Major disagreements between the North and the South over slavery resulted in the Second Amendment so that the South could have armed slave patrols … they even had conscription for those patrols; and e) Muskets and flintlock pistols were the armaments of the day.

Personally, I am a bit unnerved by folks with handguns strapped to their person, knowing I could easily be dead in the next 5 seconds … death interferes with my Pursuit of Happiness, a much more basic right than carrying semi-automatic firearms in public.

Leonard Butters

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430