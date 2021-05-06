Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

What this city needs

What this city needs is more well-trained police officers; more affordable housing; a homeless policy that works; roads that won’t destroy your car; much bigger emphasis on cleaning up the river; enough police presence downtown to make it safe to go there; political leadership to stop developers from buying up every available piece of land, clearing every tree in sight and building over-priced houses; and, contrary to current trends, stop ignoring the will of the voters and build a new stadium at Joe Albi where their can be parking as well as other amenities.

We don’t need the downtown unelected, moneyed and political interests driving every decision. We don’t need a downtown stadium to compete with the Arena and the Podium now under construction. That 31 million dollars can be better spent at Joe Albi, according to 64% of the voters.

Meg McCoy

Spokane

 

