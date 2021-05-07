Downtown is best choice

I am writing in support of the downtown location for the replacement Spokane Public Schools stadium.

The 2018 vote was advisory and non-binding. More than 10,000 SPS taxpayers were excluded from the vote as it was not directed to SPS voters but to the city of Spokane. More than 5,000 non SPS taxpayers were included in the vote. The facts have changed and the SPS school board has a first responsibility to act in the best financial and social interests of its constituency, its students and the taxpayers who support the district.

Additionally, the downtown location is in the best interest of the city of Spokane. There is admittedly emotional attachment to the Joe Albi site, but it is poorly positioned for the majority of Spokane residents. The value of a downtown stadium for Spokane Public Schools and the city of Spokane in terms of cost savings and community benefit makes it the overwhelming best choice for the SPS school board.

Bob Riggs

Spokane