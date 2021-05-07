Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Downtown is best choice

I am writing in support of the downtown location for the replacement Spokane Public Schools stadium.

The 2018 vote was advisory and non-binding. More than 10,000 SPS taxpayers were excluded from the vote as it was not directed to SPS voters but to the city of Spokane. More than 5,000 non SPS taxpayers were included in the vote. The facts have changed and the SPS school board has a first responsibility to act in the best financial and social interests of its constituency, its students and the taxpayers who support the district.

Additionally, the downtown location is in the best interest of the city of Spokane. There is admittedly emotional attachment to the Joe Albi site, but it is poorly positioned for the majority of Spokane residents. The value of a downtown stadium for Spokane Public Schools and the city of Spokane in terms of cost savings and community benefit makes it the overwhelming best choice for the SPS school board.

Bob Riggs

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430