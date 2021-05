Can anyone tell me why Cathy McMorris Rodgers voted, yet again, to deny equal pay for women who do the same job as men? Is she paid less than her male counterparts in the House? If not, do you think she will volunteer to take a pay cut so she is paid less? How will she explain this to her daughter? And why would anyone, especially a woman, vote for her?

Fortunately, the bill moved forward without her.

Mary Ann Busch

Spokane