First responders serve us well

We recently had an intruder on our deck in the middle of the night. Since living in the downtown area for over 25 years there have been three such incidents.

The first one, the individual got out of the area before anything could be done. But the other two had a quick response and ended without any harm.

This third time I called 911, the dispatcher was efficient and two officers arrived in a short time, quickly handcuffed the person, questioned him and took him away. A third officer had also arrived and the three of them were courteous, efficient and professional. Everything you would want from our police force.

And I have had the same results with the fire department. We are lucky to live in an area with individuals who do their job in a way that is a credit to the community.

Steven Swartley

Spokane