Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

First responders serve us well

We recently had an intruder on our deck in the middle of the night. Since living in the downtown area for over 25 years there have been three such incidents.

The first one, the individual got out of the area before anything could be done. But the other two had a quick response and ended without any harm.

This third time I called 911, the dispatcher was efficient and two officers arrived in a short time, quickly handcuffed the person, questioned him and took him away. A third officer had also arrived and the three of them were courteous, efficient and professional. Everything you would want from our police force.

And I have had the same results with the fire department. We are lucky to live in an area with individuals who do their job in a way that is a credit to the community.

Steven Swartley

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430