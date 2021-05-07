A national laughingstock

I must thank the Idaho state Legislature. While the nation still reels from the pandemic, they give our country something to smile about — they make our state the laughingstock of the USA.

They fight for free speech by, wait for it, curbing free speech in our schools, colleges and universities! They support education by cutting off millions of federal dollars from our schools. They save students from outsiders dictating the curriculum by dictating their own zealous curriculum.

Naturally, these draconian, pointless laws came to the attention of national news outlets. You’re welcome, nation! Wait until you see the clowns we elect in the next cycle!

Daniel Peterson

Coeur d’Alene