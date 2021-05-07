Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Look on the bright side

We voted for police accountability and got none. We voted for open meetings when negotiating with public employee unions. The police contract negotiation was hidden. We voted for the stadium to rebuilt at Joe Albi and they are going to build downtown.

Please don’t trouble yourselves about the ever-increasing city, county and state taxes, our poor roads, the lack of shelters for the homeless, crumbling infrastructure, or the increasing public pension obligations that accompany the generous contracts received. Look at the great news. We are getting a minor league soccer team.

Robert Maurer

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430