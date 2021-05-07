Look on the bright side

We voted for police accountability and got none. We voted for open meetings when negotiating with public employee unions. The police contract negotiation was hidden. We voted for the stadium to rebuilt at Joe Albi and they are going to build downtown.

Please don’t trouble yourselves about the ever-increasing city, county and state taxes, our poor roads, the lack of shelters for the homeless, crumbling infrastructure, or the increasing public pension obligations that accompany the generous contracts received. Look at the great news. We are getting a minor league soccer team.

Robert Maurer

Spokane