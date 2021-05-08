Soaring home prices

With COVID-19 on the rise so are housing prices. Remember when housing was cheap? Now you could sell your house for three times at much as you did last year. It’s insane how housing prices have skyrocketed through the roofs.

Some people want to buy a new house and can’t afford this major increase in housing prices because then they need to pay for all their bills like water, electricity, garbage, sewer, PMI, insurance and it goes on.

Imagine being married and having four kids and you only make minimum wage. And just imagine being a single parent with four kids and trying to pay the bills and get the essentials that you and your family needs to live.

Then think of the college students trying to deal with all of their college expenses and how their intuition has had a rise. Sure we get the stimulus checks but that isn’t a $300,000 check for maybe a two-bedroom house. Many families are struggling from the economic impact of this pandemic. What’s next?

Kaliana Thomas

Spokane