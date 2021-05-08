Stadium location discourse

It is pretty evident that the “Advisory Vote” for the location of the new sports stadium which “we the people” voted to be located at Joe Albi Stadium was totally (with emphasis!) ignored by the Spokane School Board.

So the new stadium will be built in our wonderful downtown area, making parking even more of a struggle and turning the entire shopping and entertainment area into an afterthought; a place to wander after “the big game” is over. When we moved here 15 years ago, it was with the impression and the hope that the opinions of the citizens of Spokane are listened to. We were wrong.

We love Spokane and its downtown area but we will not engage in any more “advisory votes” and we will not vote “yes” in the future on any SPS spending proposals.

Carla Smith

Spokane