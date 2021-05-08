Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Taxing billboards

Why does the Spokane City Council blame billboards for graffitti? Lori Kinnear and Breean Beggs believe one alleged visual blight (billboards) should pay for clean up of another (graffiti). What if you think that windmills are a much bigger visual blight than billboards? Shall we tax windmills to pay for graffiti cleanup? Visual blight is in the eye of the beholder.

While I don’t believe in increasing taxes, (fees are just taxes by another name), it seems to me that most graffitti is made with spray paint. If you tax spray paint, at least some of the perpetrators would help pay to clean up their mess.

Rich Zywiak

Spokane

 

