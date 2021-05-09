Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Everything is science!

Science is used by creators, engineers, doctors, etc. to provide our societies and civilization with what it needs to enrich and provide humanity with better, longer, healthier lives.

Think: the first person to accidently cut themselves on a piece of volcanic glass got it. The first to observe the accidental chipping of a piece of obsidian that created the beginnings of a sharp tool got it. They didn’t call it Science and Engineering, but that’s absolutely what it was/is.

If you don’t believe in Science and the ensuing Creativity/Engineering that provides everything that humanity needs, strip yourself naked and walk into the wilderness – and live a very short, very painful life.

Remember: our civilization is fundamentally like a three-legged stool. Those three legs are mining, agriculture, and the creative application of accumulated human knowledge. Remove one leg and humanity’s future chaotically, brutally vanishes. Our educational institutions, at all levels, allows us to provide humanity with future Creators, Scientists, Engineers, and Educators.

So it’s in all our best interests to feed our youth – from birth – and provide them with a complete education – from birth. It’s not just smart; it’s the patriotic thing to do for our country’s security.

Donald O. Capstick

Spokane

 

