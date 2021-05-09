National Nurses Week

NURSES ARE WARRIORS! We are not superheroes or comic book characters or a painting on a hospital wall.

We are human beings. We get tired, sick, afraid and sometimes overwhelmed. Our humanity does not stop us from putting on our masks and PPE, sometimes wearing them 12 hours a day.

We have taken an oath to care for the sick and dying.

We are not invincible. We do not have super powers. We are United in Dedication.

We are dedicated to fight this invisible enemy — COVID-19. That makes us WARRIORS!

Take time during this week of celebration to thank the nurse in your life: the one who helped you during labor and delivery, cared for you during that late-night visit to the ER, held your hand as you headed to surgery, comforted you as a loved one was dying.

Remember also, the retirees who volunteer at vaccine clinics, food banks and shelters and continue the caring for their families and neighbors.

Nursing is a calling as well as a profession.

Nurses, we thank you.

Barbara Hutchison

Spokane