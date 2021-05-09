Ruining downtown

I am very disappointed by the vote to build the stadium downtown, not just because of the disregard of the voters’ clear wishes, but also because of my concerns for congestion and traffic. If Spokane Public Schools had such faith in it being the right path, then run another advisory vote. You say no, as it would delay building starting till this fall, but now we have delays till next year. I understand you’d save money, but at the expense of a vibrant and diverse entire city, not just downtown.

The various leadership groups of Spokane continue to make it less and less attractive for the residents of Spokane to enjoy our own downtown, all in the name of drawing tourist dollars. Traffic patterns were altered by the Monroe downsizing, parking fees are increasing greatly while not allowing sufficient time to enjoy more than a leisurely meal, and now Downtown Partnership and the SPS stadium will make that whole east side of downtown a place to avoid due to traffic congestion.

Who also suffers, unfortunately, is the shops and restaurants in the other end of downtown who now won’t have residents who want to visit, but also won’t be able to draw the visitors from the new stadium with it being over a mile away.

To add insult to injury, you’re also entertaining narrowing Division for a dedicated bus lane? Goodbye downtown. It’s been nice knowing you.

Lesley Quick

Spokane