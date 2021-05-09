Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Time to take action

As members of Congress, Rep. McMorris Rodgers and Rep. Newhouse have incredible power to create a solution for the Snake River dams that saves salmon and steelhead while making all sectors of our economy stronger. That is because they can authorize money that will pay farmers more than it would cost them to transport grain by truck or train instead of barge.

They can also authorize energy and irrigation projects that would fully replace and improve local power capacity and water delivery BEFORE they authorize even one dam to be bypassed. This is what the bold new proposal from Rep. Simpson (R-Idaho) would do, but our members of Congress must actually sit down and craft legislation to make this a reality – not cross their arms.

Sen. Cantwell recently said (“Amid mounting opposition … supporters of dam approval hope for bipartisan backing in Congress,” April 8) she only plans to tinker around the edges of Simpson’s proposal in the upcoming infrastructure bill; the perfect vehicle for this solution.

Our salmon do not have time for tinkering – we’ve done that for decades – they need real action. The Washington chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers is thankful for Rep. Simpson’s initiative and encourages Inland Northwest community members to ask their congressional members to sit down with Rep. Simpson and get to work creating a healthier future for our salmon and our economy.

Dan Wilson, secretary, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Washington Chapter

Spokane

 

