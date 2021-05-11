Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

‘Freedom’ for freedom

It’s clear from reading letters to the editor many people are quite upset with Gov. Inslee and state health agencies for considering rolling Spokane and other counties back to Phase 2. Daily case counts and hospitalizations are on the rise. Unfortunately, we have no one to blame but ourselves.

The hesitancy to get a vaccine baffles me. Scientists have been working on variations of our current vaccines for decades. The foundation for our COVID vaccines are not novel or untested. But still, wild conspiracies circulate fueling individual hesitancy.

Let me be clear: I do not object those who choose to not get a vaccine. However, if one chooses to not get vaccinated, then one also chooses forgo being able to mingle with those of us who have. No grocery shopping, no trips to the hardware store, no attendance at organized outdoor sports events. If you choose to defend your “freedom” by not getting vaccinated, then fine, you also choose to lose your freedom to circulate among those who have.

Organized sports has figured this out, designating whole seating sections for those who are vaccinated. The solution is brilliant and should be extended to all public places where people congregate.

Len Zickler

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430