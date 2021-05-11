With a chance of going back to Phase 2, the life of athletes seems to falter as we look at the new guidelines.

One of the biggest tournaments during the spring for volleyball players, like many other sports, is a qualifier. The Pacific Northwest Qualifier has a visible hold on our community. This event always brings in large crowds of people and, without it, will cause an impact, nonetheless. This creates a butterfly effect, providing financial assistance to hotels, restaurants and activities near Spokane.

Events similar to these always benefit Spokane, especially for small businesses throughout this pandemic that need the extra support.

Sporting events like many more, including Bloomsday and Hoopfest, are needed as it helps define Spokane. If relapse takes place into Phase 2, we will be greatly affected.

I know that moving forward, events that I have mentioned before will not automatically be able to happen if we stay stagnant in Phase 3. At least this would be a step in the right direction which is why it is so important to recognize the way we will be affected.

Sofia Mark

Spokane