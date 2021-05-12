Aren’t you tired?

I am so tired of COVID and masks. Aren’t you? I ask this question to the people who haven’t been vaccinated yet. What are you waiting for? Are you someone who doesn’t believe in vaccines? Well, you should do your due diligence and get the facts. We, all of us, as a state and a country will never get through this unless people get their vaccine.

I am tired of wearing a mask when I go to the grocery store and I’m tired of seeing everyone else wearing one. I am tired of watching tv and seeing newscasters wearing a mask. I’m tired of the commercials with everyone wearing a mask! We’ve been vaccinated since February/March/.

If people would just get the vaccine, which is available everywhere, we could stop seeing everyone in masks. I’m tired, aren’t you?

Natalie Gibb

Spokane