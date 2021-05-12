Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Keep us in school

As a student at Mead High School, I thought I would dread returning to school five days a week. Mead was running on a hybrid schedule where one group of students goes to school on Monday and Wednesday, while the other goes on Tuesday and Thursday, with both groups joining a combined Zoom call on Fridays. However, now that we’ve started attending classes five days a week, I can’t imagine returning to the previous schedule. Unfortunately, it looks like that might be the reality.

Due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases at Mead and swirling rumors about a return to Phase 2, there stands a very real chance that we could go back to our two days of school a week plan. For the sake of my and many others at school’s education, I hope that we stay with five days per week, for a myriad of reasons.

I have gotten to see my friends from the other group, I can confidently say that I’m learning more, and perhaps most importantly, it finally feels like a regular school year. Although they have to wake up earlier most days, many kids seem happier while they’re in school now. On top of that, I no longer feel drenched by homework because teachers feel like they need to compensate.

I understand that I hold the unpopular opinion and most kids would rather stay home all day, but hopefully despite the potential COVID risks we stay in school.

Charlie Ring

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430