Keep us in school

As a student at Mead High School, I thought I would dread returning to school five days a week. Mead was running on a hybrid schedule where one group of students goes to school on Monday and Wednesday, while the other goes on Tuesday and Thursday, with both groups joining a combined Zoom call on Fridays. However, now that we’ve started attending classes five days a week, I can’t imagine returning to the previous schedule. Unfortunately, it looks like that might be the reality.

Due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases at Mead and swirling rumors about a return to Phase 2, there stands a very real chance that we could go back to our two days of school a week plan. For the sake of my and many others at school’s education, I hope that we stay with five days per week, for a myriad of reasons.

I have gotten to see my friends from the other group, I can confidently say that I’m learning more, and perhaps most importantly, it finally feels like a regular school year. Although they have to wake up earlier most days, many kids seem happier while they’re in school now. On top of that, I no longer feel drenched by homework because teachers feel like they need to compensate.

I understand that I hold the unpopular opinion and most kids would rather stay home all day, but hopefully despite the potential COVID risks we stay in school.

Charlie Ring

Spokane