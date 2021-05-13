Democrats like Vestal are the problem

Deranged partisan Democrat Shawn Vestal vilifies those of us legitimately concerned about the long-term safety of receiving experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.” He implies we’re stupid, white, conservative Republicans and don’t believe in “science.” Really? How bigoted of him!

Shawn and I manage our rheumatoid arthritis, a debilitating musculoskeletal disease, with biologically-derived pharmaceuticals. Their long-term safety was unknown 25 years ago. Taking them involved informed consent … without coercion.

The long-term safety and efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines” are also unknown.

Does a “vaccine” for a virus with a fatality rate for most people of less than 1% have to be marketed as we’re seeing now?

What could go wrong? The CDC’s VAERS website for reporting adverse effects, including deaths after vaccination, is now so backlogged, reports are off the charts.

The American College of Rheumatology nevertheless recommends vaccination. Their “COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Guidance Summary” page-4, contains these disclaimers:

- “Guidance was based on weak and/or indirect evidence requiring substantial extrapolation …”

- “There is no direct evidence about mRNA COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy in RMD patients.”

“Vaccine” is now a sacred word promising societal redemption and eternal life. The Vaccine Church has “believers.” Conservatives are the new “heretics”?

Government and media would never lie to you. “Big Pharma” wants to cure your sickness … and make billion$.

Cheers! to conservatives’ own research. Ignorance in the age of information is a choice made by Democrats like Shawn Vestal.

John Weisenburger

Spokane