SPS’ civics lesson

The SPS school board has just given a great civics lesson to their students by voting to move the stadium downtown.

The lesson is you aren’t required to follow the will of the voting public as long as you are given hollow promises of impossible things. Allowing people to lie to you about parking that doesn’t exist and believing hollow promises of inflated average attendance figures for soccer that may or may not even materialize.

I have worked under five superintendents and for over 20 years with the various school boards and I believe this is the only board that would ignore the will of the voters. Yes, the last vote was only advisory, but it passed by a large majority, the thought stream was only opinion and represented a very small percentage of the population and it can’t even be verified that the same people didn’t vote over and over again.

Forget about both of these and go back to the bond vote — that one is legally binding and if you ignore that one, good luck passing another bond.

The board is supposed to be interested in the best interests of the students — not the special interests and city government, which bait and switch all the time. Just look at the Podium which we didn’t get to vote on and Riverfront Park that turned out very different from what was voted on.

The Albi location could be used for graduations and students could have more then two guests each.

Steve Butt

Spokane