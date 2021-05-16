Continuing downtown progress

It was interesting to read the recent story about the city council suggesting charging billboard companies to raise money to clean up graffiti. I have a better suggestion: They should ban all billboards in the downtown area.

If the council wants to attract visitors to our city, some things that would help are: reduce downtown vehicle traffic, eliminate surface parking lots and get rid of the unsightly billboards. Creating a walkable, visually attractive city core would continue the progress made by the recent Riverfront Park makeover.

Daniel Schaffer

Spokane