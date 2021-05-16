More business welfare

I found it very interesting that the front page headlines on Thursday’s May 6 paper contained articles on the Kalispel Tribe’s offer to buy the Spokane County Raceway and the school board approving a downtown stadium.

Both are examples of tax money being diverted to fund commercial interests without a consensus of the people. Just as we may be getting out of one failed business welfare plan are we getting into another? Do boondoggles abhor a vacuum? Time will tell.

Leon Schmidt

Spokane