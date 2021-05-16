Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Thank you, Spokane

Many of us have struggled this past year from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those of us on the front lines at MultiCare Deaconess and Valley Hospitals have worked tirelessly to care for our patients. Unfortunately, we are also working short-staffed, creating potentially unsafe conditions for ourselves and our patients. As we have tackled the virus head-on while trying to protect ourselves, our families, and our town, we have been told by hospital management that we are heroes. However, we have not felt like such when we are losing staff to other local facilities with higher wages and safer work conditions.

We have been meeting with management at MultiCare Deaconess and Valley Hospitals since November to help ensure the safe care our community deserves. To date we have spent over 180 hours in virtual sit-downs where the same management teams that call us heroes are now telling us they would like to keep the “status quo” on almost everything. It’s defeating to be told that unsafe conditions are acceptable, to watch caregivers leave for other facilities at a rapid rate, leaving us with even fewer staff. We know and to know that we are not being paid comparably to our counterparts at other local hospitals—or to workers at Amazon and Costco.

I thank the Spokane community for recognizing and standing with healthcare workers in both hospitals this past year, and for continued support as we continue to negotiate with MultiCare to win comparable wages and safe staffing that our patients deserve.

Charity Turpen, Registered Respiratory Therapist

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430