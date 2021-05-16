Trump’s “beautiful shot”

Former president Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed succeeded. He brought us today’s miracle vaccines. He wants you all to get it. He said, “I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for five years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all.”

It was developed so fast, can it be safe? Well, mRNA technology has been in developement for longer than a quarter century; one technological breakthrough after another made it ready to use. In Operation Warp Speed, Trump threw billions of dollars at the pharmaceutical companies, and they initiated full scale production at more than 23 manufacturing plants across the country, producing tens of millions of doses, even before the safety trials were finished. It was a wartime type gamble that paid off handsomely. Trump did that for you. Get your shot.

We will reach herd immunity one of two ways. We can do it quickly, Trump’s way, by getting vaccinated. Or we can let the virus infect our bodies one by one. Trouble is, with each infected body, comes the chance of a mutation (a variant), that will defeat the vaccine, and start the pandemic all over again. Already, we have a variant — the UK variant — that attacks younger people, and with more serious outcomes. Stop the variants. Respect Trump’s major gamble on your behalf. Do as he was imagining you would be doing; get vaccinated!

Wiley Hollingsworth

Pullman