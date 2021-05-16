We deserve better

Cathy McMorris Rodgers needs to be replaced. I hope that both Republicans and Democrats are looking for good candidates to run against her. CMR signed on to the Texas lawsuit contesting the election results. The lawsuit had no factual basis.

In the vote to oust Liz Cheney from Republican leadership, CMR has not defended Cheney’s principled stand. She apparently voted to oust Cheney because she won’t say how she voted, as though her silence is not answer enough.

The Republican Party is now actively supporting sedition and crazy conspiracy theories. Our democracy is under threat from within. CMR is actively supporting the seditionists. Our district deserves better. We deserve someone based in reality.

Lisa Weber

Rosalia, Wash.