Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

We deserve better

Cathy McMorris Rodgers needs to be replaced. I hope that both Republicans and Democrats are looking for good candidates to run against her. CMR signed on to the Texas lawsuit contesting the election results. The lawsuit had no factual basis.

In the vote to oust Liz Cheney from Republican leadership, CMR has not defended Cheney’s principled stand. She apparently voted to oust Cheney because she won’t say how she voted, as though her silence is not answer enough.

The Republican Party is now actively supporting sedition and crazy conspiracy theories. Our democracy is under threat from within. CMR is actively supporting the seditionists. Our district deserves better. We deserve someone based in reality.

Lisa Weber

Rosalia, Wash.

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430