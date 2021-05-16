Why the controversy?

“Black lives matter” is probably a phrase you are familiar with. The first thing a lot of people think about when they hear this is controversy. There are so many different “opinions” and “facts” on the matter, it’s a very touchy subject, and confusing for a lot of people.

There should not be as much controversy, or arguing, around this topic. The saying started because awareness needed to be spread about the black community not being treated fairly. The statement is “black lives matter,” because black people haven’t been treated like their lives matter. Everyday racism, systematic racism, and people in general have not treated POC equally, so the movement was started to spread awareness about that.

The statement is “black lives matter” — and they do. That’s that. There should not be controversy around that statement. It’s not “black lives matter more,” and it’s not “black lives matter less,” it’s that black lives matter EQUALLY, the same as everyone else. That should not cause controversy.

Mariah Stanford

Spokane