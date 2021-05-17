I’d like to add another perspective to Jim Camden’s article on plastic restrictions for restaurants (“Restaurants worry about new plastics reductions,” May 8). Our planet is overwhelmed with plastic pollution, especially single-use to-go ware. Having restaurants ask their customers if they want forks, straws and condiment packages with their order will save restaurants money and just makes common sense. How many of us have drawers full of plastic utensils we never used?

The article inaccurately states that expanded polystyrene or foam to-go containers will be banned by June 1, 2023. In truth, the legislature gave an extra year, to June 1, 2024, for businesses to make the transition to more sustainable materials.

Many of our local restaurants, including Taco Time, have been converting over to the compostable or sustainable to-go foodware and doing opt-ins on their own, quietly and without fanfare, simply because it’s the right thing to do.

We all need to take steps to alleviate the burden on our waste systems. Spokane’s is obviously under stress as is clear by the reduction in pick-ups by half. For several years Spokane Solid Waste has lost $400,000 to $1 million a year in its recycling efforts, as there are few markets for the material.

Bottom line is we have to stop putting off changing our wasteful ways. You wouldn’t delay fixing your roof if it was leaking; we can’t continue putting off fixing our waste problem. We need to turn off the spigot of plastic waste.

Elyse Hochstadt

Spokane