Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

An incomplete graduation

Although times have been tough, and many struggles fought through the coronavirus, I am happy that Gonzaga put on a well-deserved ceremony for the graduating class of 2021.

I am disappointed, however, to hear that the class didn’t have an official hat throw to celebrate graduating. The hat throw used to be one of the most heard-of traditions and I am sad to hear Gonzaga had a hiccup and the hat throw didn’t happen. I have yet to attend my own graduation, but I am sure the hat throw will be a moment I always remember.

After all these years that the students spent waiting for the last day of school, they never experienced a proper exit with a hat throw. The hat throw is a way of celebrating your graduation and moving on to a new chapter. Without that, I feel these grads didn’t have a proper finish to their college life.

Samantha Pierce

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430