An incomplete graduation

Although times have been tough, and many struggles fought through the coronavirus, I am happy that Gonzaga put on a well-deserved ceremony for the graduating class of 2021.

I am disappointed, however, to hear that the class didn’t have an official hat throw to celebrate graduating. The hat throw used to be one of the most heard-of traditions and I am sad to hear Gonzaga had a hiccup and the hat throw didn’t happen. I have yet to attend my own graduation, but I am sure the hat throw will be a moment I always remember.

After all these years that the students spent waiting for the last day of school, they never experienced a proper exit with a hat throw. The hat throw is a way of celebrating your graduation and moving on to a new chapter. Without that, I feel these grads didn’t have a proper finish to their college life.

Samantha Pierce

Spokane