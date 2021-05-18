Liz Cheney is as conservative as one gets. Yet she is being canceled for refusing to accept the Big Lie, and bend the knee before a demagogue, King Donald the First. Patriotism does not matter to this cult, but loyalty to one man is all that matters. We fought a Revolutionary War to not have loyalty to a king, or any leader, but loyalty to the Constitution.

Mitch McConnell has made it the Republican mission to deny any Democratic president any achievements. With Obama he said it was the sole purpose of the GOP to make the president fail. And now it is to block all achievements from this administration. He will not attempt to make life better for everyday Americans. All he cares about is calculating on how to gain power — a tribal chess game. Power and party over the good of the country.

The party of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Reagan, the Bushes; does NOT exist anymore, except in name only. This party of Trump is a cult of white grievances, fear, hatred, racism, populism, tribalism, total loyalty to just one man and division. Anyone who differs becomes the enemy. This cult is out of tune and out of touch with the 21st century. This cult will eventually fade to irrelevance, but in the meantime, it is causing much damage to this country.

Real conservatives must realize that they do not have a home in this cult. They do not belong. Real conservatives must break away from this cult and form a new, respectable and patriotic conservative party. The future of the Union depends on it.

Richard Trerise

Spokane