Leaders don’t follow blindly

The minority “leader” is making a grave mistake to chastise congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming for telling the truth as she viewed it. She voted to impeach Mr. Trump for the January 6 riots on our Capitol building.

Most people realize right from wrong. The rioters chose their fate to destroy. Mr. Trump encouraged the march on our Capitol and then made a public statement: “we” love you but, go home.

Congresswoman Cheney had every right to vote her principles. That does not make her a rotten Republican. I did not vote for Mr. Trump this last time and cast my GOP vote for President Biden. Will that make me a bad Republican?

The minority leader is not leading, he is following Mr. Trump, who is a vindictive man and dislikes Miss Cheney a lot. So he wants to destroy her. Any elected person who follows does not deserve the title “leader.” And anyone who follows negativity should not be in office.

Because I voted outside my party does not make me a traitor. I did not vote for Mr. Trump because of his lack of leadership on COVID-19, period.

Marilyn E. Calkins

Spokane