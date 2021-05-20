Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Ease back into full-time

This year I started high school, my brother started middle school, and my sister started college.

For all of us, school has been almost entirely remote due to COVID-19. We are all excited to go back to normal but we need to take our time with that. After a year of schooling being easy and relaxed, going back to full-on schooling is going to be very stressful. Several students will be stressed, anxious, and struggle to keep up.

As excited as I am for normal schooling I think we should still transition slowly to help students, including me, my siblings, and my classmates adjust.

Avrie Anderson

Spokane

 

