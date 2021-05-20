Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Our kids deserve the best

As a grandmother of athletic children I have had the opportunity to visit multiple schools here in Spokane. I have noticed a great disparity of fields, equipment and uniforms from school to school.

I have been reading comments from parents who are concerned that with the proposed boundary changes their children may have to attend less-desirable schools.

I am a Spokane resident and as such I am not happy that there are any undesirable schools here in MY city.

Schools are state-funded and, really, our kiddos deserve the BEST.

Good decent sport fields, bleachers, uniforms that match and fit, equipment that is state of the art … all of them not just in certain locations within our same city. To have undesirable schools is not acceptable in this beautiful place.

Linda Bruno

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430