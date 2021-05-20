Our kids deserve the best

As a grandmother of athletic children I have had the opportunity to visit multiple schools here in Spokane. I have noticed a great disparity of fields, equipment and uniforms from school to school.

I have been reading comments from parents who are concerned that with the proposed boundary changes their children may have to attend less-desirable schools.

I am a Spokane resident and as such I am not happy that there are any undesirable schools here in MY city.

Schools are state-funded and, really, our kiddos deserve the BEST.

Good decent sport fields, bleachers, uniforms that match and fit, equipment that is state of the art … all of them not just in certain locations within our same city. To have undesirable schools is not acceptable in this beautiful place.

Linda Bruno

Spokane