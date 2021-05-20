Soon, we will be spending millions of dollars to demolish Albi, which is a waste of money. We need to keep the stadium for large events. The school district could receive part of ticket sales as promised in the stadium downtown.

This stadium was given to the city because they felt a city the size of Spokane needs this kind of facility to hold large events and honor all of our veterans as well as being good for our business and the economy. To take care of the parking problems, shuttle buses could be used from hotels and parking areas as is used in many other places.

What a way to say thank you for those raising money to build this stadium. Which is better: to spend millions to demolish Albi and have nothing but the land it is on, or renovate it and have a stadium for large events which we can be proud to have and bring more business to Spokane?

After giving this more thought, we should say “what a sham.”

This was a gift to the city and they needed to promote events like it was done in the earlier years to make it profitable. I can only hope that the school district will allow some business or organization to renovate and maintain it for their use and for other groups that need a large facility.

Joe Schauble

Spokane