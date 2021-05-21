Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Downtown a great choice

So good to hear the stadium will be built in downtown Spokane. The new stadium will be a huge boost for downtown. Don’t think Bloomsday or Hoopfest would be the same if they were based at Albi stadium just because the parking is better.

I live in Chewelah but graduated from North Central and have often thought about taking in a football game, but the one-hour drive, grabbing a hot dog for the game, then getting back in my car to drive back to Chewelah or hunt down a room for the night is not appealing to me.

The new stadium will be a game changer. I can grab a hotel room, meet with friends with several options for dinner, and walk to the stadium. Even catch an evening snack or beer before calling it a night. Now that sounds like fun to me and I can’t wait to spend my money in downtown Spokane.

Jack Charbonneau

Chewelah, Wash.

 

