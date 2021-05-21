Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Lesson learned in Japan

I was stationed in Japan in 1974, and I saw folks wearing masks. They had colds, I was told, and they didn’t want to spread viruses. I shrugged and thought no more of it until now.

I’ve had my shots, type O blood, and I’m going to keep my masks handy in case I catch a cold or flu. It’s not a protest or show. It simply means I’m sick. Stay away.

And that’s the right thing to do. It’s called, being considerate of others. Thank you, Japan.

Stravo Lukos

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430