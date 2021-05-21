Lesson learned in Japan

I was stationed in Japan in 1974, and I saw folks wearing masks. They had colds, I was told, and they didn’t want to spread viruses. I shrugged and thought no more of it until now.

I’ve had my shots, type O blood, and I’m going to keep my masks handy in case I catch a cold or flu. It’s not a protest or show. It simply means I’m sick. Stay away.

And that’s the right thing to do. It’s called, being considerate of others. Thank you, Japan.

Stravo Lukos

Spokane