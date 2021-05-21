Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Vaccinating teenagers

This is a very bogus concept. I believe that all 12- to 15-year-olds should not get the vaccine unless they have underlying health conditions — which is highly unlikely at that young of and age.

However, I am not against a kid with cancer or serious issues such as that in their past getting the vaccine, but if you are fully healthy, then I believe that the vaccine will be much worse for you than COVID itself.

The vaccine used on patients doesn’t show long-term effects due to the fact that we haven’t had enough time to test it. If it can cause health issues or other things such as infertility we won’t know until a future date, so why take a risk if it is completely unnecessary. SAY NO TO THE VACCINE KIDS.

Sam Moore

Spokane

 

