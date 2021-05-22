Does she want the truth?
Sat., May 22, 2021
If someone really believed antifa was behind the Jan. 6 attempted coup you would think they would vote FOR a commission to thoroughly investigate. Cathy McMorris Rodgers did not vote to establish the much-needed commission.
The other two GOP representatives from Washington have the guts and decency to vote independently, and actually want bipartisanship in governing our country. We demand a commission to investigate this horrendous attack on our democracy!
Karen Latch
Springdale, Wash.