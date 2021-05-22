Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

What’s changed, CMR?

Yesterday, May 19, Cathy McMorris Rodgers voted ‘NO’ to develop a nonpartisan 911 style commission to investigate the Capital riot on January 6, 2021.

Why?

On January 6, 2021, during the Capital riot one police officer was killed, two others committed suicide within days after the riot, 140 additional police officers were injured risking their lives to protect Cathy McMorris Rodgers all other lawmakers regardless of their political party.

CMR went to the capital that day to vote against upholding the Electoral College results. After hours of terror, CMR told The Spokesman-Review, she intended to object to the results of multiple states won by Biden, McMorris Rodgers reversed course and said Wednesday afternoon she would vote to certify the count.

“What we have seen today is unlawful and unacceptable,” CMR said in a statement to The Spokesman-Review. “I have decided I will vote to uphold the Electoral College results and I encourage Donald Trump to condemn and put an end to this madness.

“What happened today and continues to unfold in the nation’s capital is disgraceful and un-American. Thugs assaulted Capitol Police officers, breached and defaced our Capitol building, put people’s lives in danger, and disregarded the values we hold dear as Americans. To anyone involved, shame on you.”

So what’s changed, CMR? No need to uphold the law? No need to uphold democracy?

Sami Perry

Spokane

 

