With apologies to Shakespeare

I am vaccinated, but walking into Rite-Aide on Sunday this popped into my mind.

To mask, or not to mask: that is the question:

Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer

The discomfort of outrageous masking,

Or to take arms against the spread of COVID,

And by opposing end it?

Sorry, Will!

Truly, the new CDC mask guidelines are confusing. How can I or a business tell if someone is vaccinated or not? How about a “V” tattoo on us someplace like in “The Scarlet Letter”? In the meantime, we should probably mask as much as possible till more people get the shot and number of cases really drops.

Claudia Craven

Spokane