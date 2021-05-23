Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

With apologies to Shakespeare

I am vaccinated, but walking into Rite-Aide on Sunday this popped into my mind.

To mask, or not to mask: that is the question:

Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer

The discomfort of outrageous masking,

Or to take arms against the spread of COVID,

And by opposing end it?

Sorry, Will!

Truly, the new CDC mask guidelines are confusing. How can I or a business tell if someone is vaccinated or not? How about a “V” tattoo on us someplace like in “The Scarlet Letter”? In the meantime, we should probably mask as much as possible till more people get the shot and number of cases really drops.

Claudia Craven

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430