A change is overdue

They say that there are three kinds of people in this world, those that want things to happen, those that make things happen, and those that wonder what happened. Try not to be in the last group.

They say it is all about change, Who is your mascot!”

I have been so warmly and fondly reminded of my Uncle Melvin Addington (1942-2006) and my shirt-tail relation, Mel Tonasket, former chairman of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and former president of the National Congress of American Indians.

Two very humble men, who honorably served their country in the armed forces and continued to do so at home, who believed that it was long overdue to change the name of the mascot at the college that they attended, in Cheney. The student body voted in 1973. Eagles are native to this area and after 92 years, the former mascot was no longer found to be acceptable.

James Gordon Perkins

Colville, Wash.