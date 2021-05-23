Declaration clarifications

In the Spokesman-Review’s May 9th We the People column (” ‘All men’ in Declaration of Independence not always interpreted literally”), the author failed to make at least six critical distinctions, which resulted in a confusing and misleading critique of the Declaration of Independence. Those missing distinctions were Natural vs. state-given rights, universal equality of men vs. mankind’s equality of Natural rights, republican vs. democratic governments, federal vs. state authority, Western vs. Native American culture and technology, and American vs. European opportunities.

The Declaration’s term “all Men are created equal” is clearly in reference to Natural (a.k.a. God-given) rights. Self-evident rights such as “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” are naturally given to “all Men.” Such rights are distinct from state-given rights in that the latter are contrived by “men” (a.k.a. people). Governments are contrived by men, and the U.S. Constitution institutes a republican government, not a democratic government. This republican system originally conceded state citizenship, and hence qualified voters, to each state’s definition. There is no Natural right to vote.

At the time of European colonization in America, Native American culture and technology was distinctly different than that of the colonizers. Native Americans had no written language, and hence no legal documentation supporting a system of land ownership, or treaties between themselves. Often, the stronger, or more aggressive tribes occupied the land they desired. European governments’ lack of systematic recognition of Natural rights made the newly-formed United States an irresistible magnet for disadvantaged Europeans. Historically, these factors were tragic for Native Americans, but a boon for mankind in the aggregate.

Duncan Bean

Spokane Valley