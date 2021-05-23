Our unsurmountable division

Watching Marjorie Taylor Greene yelling into Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez’s office mail slot — and saying something, apropos of nothing, about “abortion” is the clear manifestation of the rock-solid basis of our current national malaise … abortion.

No matter what you think of it, abortion is the transcendent issue driving right-wing animus. It will NEVER go away.

“Houston, we have a problem.”

It is life-and-death. It is existential. It is self-preservation and species-preservation. It doesn’t get more brass tacks than that. It’s in our genes.

Our beautiful country is built on compromise. I’m afraid there is no such thing as compromise on abortion. It’ll never happen.

It divides us. It will be the death of us.

Jim Kane

Reardan