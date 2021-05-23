Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Speaking of sprawl …

Reading Sunday’s (May 16) paper there were some contradictory information, for starters the Earth Week section mentions methane warming. It says that it doesn’t last as long in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, which trees utilize to create oxygen.

In the next paragraph, Earth Week states areas of felled forest around the world collectively the size of France have re-grown naturally during the past 20 years, thus potentially soaking up more carbon emissions the U.S. creates in a year (including good ole Spokane).

In the Guest Opinion article we have sustainability addressed (“Sustainability plan puts city ahead of the curve,” David Camp and Emily Grant), of which the writers did not know of the information presented in the Earth Week section.

So what is a reader to think? Seems we should be thinking about healthy forests and not urban sprawl the likes of which has happened on Highway 291 to the 88-acre Sundance Golf Course. The new development, according to the Spokesman, could take 5 years to complete. Meanwhile, the nearby residents have lost a beautiful green area (carbon dioxide sponge). They also get to experience construction traffic and more road congestion from perhaps 1,000 new residents. Not to mention placing a strain on Lakeside High School.

Don Vicena

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430