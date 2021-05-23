An unfair advantage

Transgender women should not be allowed to play women’s sports under any circumstance.

I am by no means trans phobic, but it is a known fact that men, and women born as men, are stronger and more athletic than women. I recently had the chance to go to a BYU men’s volleyball game and they were insane. Men can jump higher, run faster, lift heavier and are overall just more athletic. Imagine having to play your sport against a trans woman who still has all the advantages of a man.

Trans women playing women’s sports should not be an option.

Madeleine Fillmore

Spokane