Masks, free at last!

Finally we are rid of those pesky masks.

Now there is a big problem. For those of you who have not received your shots, you have no protection now with masks gone. Those of us who have our shots, we don’t have to worry. YOU DO.

If you don’t want to die a horrible death or spend weeks in a hospital, my suggestion is run to the nearest pharmacy, get your free shot and get protected — not only for yourself but for everybody else around you. The risk from the shot is so small and benefits so great.

Please get your shot now.

Myron Ingebo

Spokane