CMR, sold as advertised

A few years back our “congressperson from California”’ pushed through the A to Z timber give-away. This was proposed as a fair way to give away 50 million board feet of timber for an IOU. The agreement prohibited any oversight by the Forest Service, as only private industry has the know-how to screw the public.

Here we are now, wondering why the contract with the timber company was not written in our best interest. Sure that CMR will cement her name in history for the boondoggle that A to Z was.

The value of that timber is now more than four times what it was, and we are getting less than 25 cents on the dollar for that big give-away. Have nothing bad to say about the timber company. They got the congressperson they paid for.

Carlos Weber

Northport, Wash.