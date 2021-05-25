Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

CMR, sold as advertised

A few years back our “congressperson from California”’ pushed through the A to Z timber give-away. This was proposed as a fair way to give away 50 million board feet of timber for an IOU. The agreement prohibited any oversight by the Forest Service, as only private industry has the know-how to screw the public.

Here we are now, wondering why the contract with the timber company was not written in our best interest. Sure that CMR will cement her name in history for the boondoggle that A to Z was.

The value of that timber is now more than four times what it was, and we are getting less than 25 cents on the dollar for that big give-away. Have nothing bad to say about the timber company. They got the congressperson they paid for.

Carlos Weber

Northport, Wash.

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430