Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

A bizarre vote

Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ vote to deny the formation of a special commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol is bizarre. She voted yes earlier this year to certify the electoral college vote, yet now votes against looking into the planning of the effort to prevent that vote.

She was a witness to the violence and threat that day and along with fellow representatives hid in fear of their lives during the attack and siege of the Capitol. Yet she now appears to believe, like many other Republicans, that this was just “a peaceful protest” or a “normal tourist visit” and needs to be “put behind us”.

There was nothing normal about it. A normal tourist visit does not include a mob welding metal rods to beat police and break down doors, carrying zip ties to secure prisoners, and searching the halls for someone to use them on. This was an organized attempt by a group of people to prevent a constitutional government action at the urging of one man so he could overthrow the election and rule the country. That’s insurrection!

McMorris Rodgers was a stalwart backer of continuing the Republican investigation into the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Libya saying “We’ve not yet had important questions answered.” If only she had the courage and patriotism to say that now about the attack on the Capitol January 6th.

Sterling Leibenguth

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430