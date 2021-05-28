A bizarre vote

Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ vote to deny the formation of a special commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol is bizarre. She voted yes earlier this year to certify the electoral college vote, yet now votes against looking into the planning of the effort to prevent that vote.

She was a witness to the violence and threat that day and along with fellow representatives hid in fear of their lives during the attack and siege of the Capitol. Yet she now appears to believe, like many other Republicans, that this was just “a peaceful protest” or a “normal tourist visit” and needs to be “put behind us”.

There was nothing normal about it. A normal tourist visit does not include a mob welding metal rods to beat police and break down doors, carrying zip ties to secure prisoners, and searching the halls for someone to use them on. This was an organized attempt by a group of people to prevent a constitutional government action at the urging of one man so he could overthrow the election and rule the country. That’s insurrection!

McMorris Rodgers was a stalwart backer of continuing the Republican investigation into the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Libya saying “We’ve not yet had important questions answered.” If only she had the courage and patriotism to say that now about the attack on the Capitol January 6th.

Sterling Leibenguth

Spokane