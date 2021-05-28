Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

The story behind the story

While I sincerely applaud Alyssa, the eleven-year-old girl in Florida who fought off her attempted kidnapper with sleep deprivation-induced irritableness, and blue slime, I have to wonder at society’s level of disconnect and tacit acceptance of male violence when the sole focus of the story is a prepubescent girl’s “quick thinking” and knowledge of DNA evidence gleaned from watching “Law and Order SVU,” and not the egregiousness of a man attempting to kidnap a little girl to (possibly) rape, batter, and/or murder.

It’s an amazing story about a little girl with moxie. I guess the rest is too big a story. The one about why a sixth-grader needs to know how to provide the authorities with DNA evidence of her slaughter by some guy.

Jennifer Adams

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430